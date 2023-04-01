Champions League final LIVE: Rodri side-foots City into vital lead over Inter

Champions League final LIVE: Rodri side-foots City into vital lead over Inter
Jack Grealish and Marcelo Brozovic appeal for the ball in the final
Rodri remains calm and composed to curl in the opening goal of the night for Manchester City as they lead 1-0 against Inter in Istanbul.

Earlier Bernardo Silva sees his curling effort go just wide of the far post as the Citizens struggled to find a way through a busy and organised Inter early on.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland then could only find the feet of goalkeeper Andre Onana when well placed as the final struggled to set alight in the first half.

As the second half started, Inter striker Lautaro Martinez was unable to capitalise on a mistake from Manuel Akanji as Ederson got in the way of his shot from a tight angle before Ruben Dias headed over for City.

We will bring you all the most important updates from the Champions League final here, whilst you can follow minute-by-minute live text commentary as well as our dedicated audio commentary so you don't miss anything from one of the biggest nights in European football.

Make sure to check out the lineups for all the tactical tweaks throughout the game as well as all the match stats with Flashscore.

