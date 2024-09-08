Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Chelsea's Sam Kerr not rushing to return from second ACL injury

Chelsea's Sam Kerr not rushing to return from second ACL injury

Kerr got injured in January
Kerr got injured in JanuaryMatthew Childs / Action Images via Reuters
Chelsea forward Sam Kerr (30) said she will not jeopardise her future in the game by rushing her recovery from a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Australia's all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 128 appearances, Kerr suffered the ACL injury during training with Chelsea in January and missed the Paris Olympics.

She also missed the 2012 London Games due to a similar injury.

"I'm not putting a date on my return, just making sure I get it right and making sure I feel good before I get back on the pitch," Kerr told Optus Sport in an interview published on Monday.

"I mean, it's my second ACL, so I know you need to take the time, you need to make sure it's right and I'm doing everything I can. But definitely no rush for me, I want to make sure I can play for many more years to come."

Kerr, who turns 31 on Tuesday, has signed a contract extension until 2026 with the Women's Super League (WSL) champions.

Since joining Chelsea in the 2019-20 season, Kerr has won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups. She also helped them reach the Women's Champions League finals in the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea embark on a fresh start this season under French coach Sonia Bompastor after 12 years under former manager Emma Hayes.

Kerr said their main focus will be to win the Women's Champions League after losing in the semi-finals last season.

"We've fallen short a few years in a row, and hopefully Sonia brings that to this club," she added.

Mentions
FootballSamantha KerrChelsea W
Related Articles
England interim boss Carsley takes confidence from win over Ireland after doubting himself
Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations League
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
Show more
Football
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or shortlist omission
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo's umpteenth record and San Marino's historic victory
Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League
Belgium smarting from EURO elimination as they take on France again
Italy's Spalletti to make changes for Israel game after win over France
No change of plan for coach Deschamps despite France's defeat by Italy
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings