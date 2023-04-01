Australia bowl South Africa out for 212 despite thrilling Miller hundred

  4. Australia bowl South Africa out for 212 despite thrilling Miller hundred
Updated
South Africa's David Miller scored 101
Reuters
Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller's (34) defiant 101 in the second semi-final of the 50-over World Cup at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Temba Bavuma's decision to bat under an overcast sky backfired and South Africa slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs before light rain held up play.

Australia were accurate with the ball and agile in the field, turning up the heat on their rivals.

Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47) arrested the slide after play resumed with a 95-run partnership but Travis Head's double strike put Australia back in charge.

Australia's Adam Zampa in action
Reuters

Miller smashed Pat Cummins for a six to bring up his hundred but fell in the same over trying to clear the rope again.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets apiece for five-time champions Australia.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

Follow the second semi-final live here.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupAustraliaSouth Africa
Rohit Sharma the 'genuine hero' of India's run to Cricket World Cup final
New Zealand captain Williamson lauds incredible India after semi-final loss
Virat Kohli's record ton and Mohammed Shami's magnificent seven power India to final
Updated
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after disappointing World Cup exit
Virat Kohli: India's cricketing icon with a magic touch continues to shine
India's Kohli scores record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred
Freddie Flintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since 'Top Gear' accident
India and New Zealand Cricket World Cup semi-final being played on used pitch
