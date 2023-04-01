Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem

Glenn Maxwell (35) smashed the fastest hundred in the history of the 50-overs World Cup as Australia thrashed the Netherlands by a record 309 runs in what was their third successive win of the tournament on Wednesday.

18 days after South Africa's Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred at the same Arun Jaitley Stadium against Sri Lanka, Maxwell took nine balls fewer to bring up his century.

The all-rounder produced a blistering 106 off 44 balls and opener David Warner made 104 as Australia racked up 399-8 after electing to bat.

The five-time champions then returned to bundle out their opponents for 90 in 21 overs, subjecting the Dutch to the biggest defeat in the tournament's history.

"Just about the complete game, couldn't be happier," Australia captain Pat Cummins said after his team consolidated their fourth position in the points table with a major net run-rate boost.

"I think we're starting to play to our potential and play the style we always talk about.

"The openers started really well and Steve Smith at three - a really good powerplay and that's how we want to play, get ahead of the game."

With Travis Head continuing his recovery from a fractured hand, Mitchell Marsh retained his place as Warner's opening partner but did not last long.

The Netherlands began with spin from both ends and Warner smashed Aryan Dutt for four fours in a row to signal his intention early.

The feisty left-hander raced to a 91-ball hundred, his second successive ton in the tournament, and took off his helmet and leapt in his trademark celebration.

Logan van Beek (4-74) removed Warner soon after but Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) helped themselves to easy half-centuries.

The Dutch bowlers briefly stemmed the run flow but the ground had been laid for Maxwell to explode with the bat.

The all-rounder toyed with the Dutch attack smacking nine fours and eight sixes in his clattering innings.

He was particularly harsh on de Leede, who bled 115 runs in his 10 overs - the most by a bowler in a men's ODI. It included 28 runs in de Leede's final over alone.

With Maxwell playing some outrageous shots on either side of the wicket, Australia plundered 131 runs in the final 10 overs.

It left the Netherlands with a mountain to climb and they faltered early in their chase losing both the openers inside six overs.

Adam Zampa then ran through their lower order to claim three for eight runs to hasten their collapse.

"They are a quality unit and defending 400, they've got world class bowlers and we should've been better today," Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said.

"Full credit to the Australia batting line-up, we needed to pick up Maxwell. He got going and we couldn't stop him."