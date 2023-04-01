Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem
Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem
Australia's Glenn Maxwell in action
Australia's Glenn Maxwell in action
Reuters
Glenn Maxwell (35) smashed the fastest hundred in the history of the 50-overs World Cup as Australia thrashed the Netherlands by a record 309 runs in what was their third successive win of the tournament on Wednesday.

18 days after South Africa's Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred at the same Arun Jaitley Stadium against Sri Lanka, Maxwell took nine balls fewer to bring up his century.

The all-rounder produced a blistering 106 off 44 balls and opener David Warner made 104 as Australia racked up 399-8 after electing to bat.

The five-time champions then returned to bundle out their opponents for 90 in 21 overs, subjecting the Dutch to the biggest defeat in the tournament's history.

"Just about the complete game, couldn't be happier," Australia captain Pat Cummins said after his team consolidated their fourth position in the points table with a major net run-rate boost.

"I think we're starting to play to our potential and play the style we always talk about.

"The openers started really well and Steve Smith at three - a really good powerplay and that's how we want to play, get ahead of the game."

With Travis Head continuing his recovery from a fractured hand, Mitchell Marsh retained his place as Warner's opening partner but did not last long.

The Netherlands began with spin from both ends and Warner smashed Aryan Dutt for four fours in a row to signal his intention early.

The feisty left-hander raced to a 91-ball hundred, his second successive ton in the tournament, and took off his helmet and leapt in his trademark celebration.

Logan van Beek (4-74) removed Warner soon after but Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) helped themselves to easy half-centuries.

The Dutch bowlers briefly stemmed the run flow but the ground had been laid for Maxwell to explode with the bat.

The all-rounder toyed with the Dutch attack smacking nine fours and eight sixes in his clattering innings.

He was particularly harsh on de Leede, who bled 115 runs in his 10 overs - the most by a bowler in a men's ODI. It included 28 runs in de Leede's final over alone.

With Maxwell playing some outrageous shots on either side of the wicket, Australia plundered 131 runs in the final 10 overs.

It left the Netherlands with a mountain to climb and they faltered early in their chase losing both the openers inside six overs.

Adam Zampa then ran through their lower order to claim three for eight runs to hasten their collapse.

"They are a quality unit and defending 400, they've got world class bowlers and we should've been better today," Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said.

"Full credit to the Australia batting line-up, we needed to pick up Maxwell. He got going and we couldn't stop him."

Mentions
AustraliaCricketICC World Cup
Related Articles
Australia's Mitchell Marsh happy to vacate opener's slot for returning Travis Head
Match-winner Mohammed Shami had no issues warming the bench for India
Australia optimistic for Travis Head to start World Cup against Netherlands
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's World Cup batting woes hampering team, says team director Arthur
Markram fires again as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller
Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record
'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes after Sri Lanka loss
Jos Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest loss
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on struggling England with big win
South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Australia's Glenn Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred in Netherlands win
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Tensions still simmer between Sparta and Rangers as sides turn new page in curious rivalry

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings