Australia opener Travis Head’s World Cup in jeopardy after he breaks hand

Australian opener Travis Head's (29) participation at next month’s World Cup is in doubt after he broke his hand during Friday's one-day international against South Africa.

Head had to retire hurt in his country’s 164-run defeat to South Africa at Centurion on Friday after being hit on the hand by Gerald Coetzee.

“It's a confirmed fracture but as to the nature of the break and what sort of timeframe to heal, that will be assessed tomorrow,” said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

Head, who has been a spearhead at the top of the innings for Australia in one dayers, would be sorely missed if he is to be ruled out of the World Cup, which starts in India on October 5th.

“He's going to go in for some more scans tomorrow... We have fingers crossed, clearly with the World Cup, fast approaching,” McDonald added.