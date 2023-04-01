Australia peaking at the right time after rough start, feels Steve Smith

Australia peaking at the right time after rough start, feels Steve Smith
Reuters
Australia have recovered from the rough start to their World Cup campaign and are peaking at the right time heading into the business end of the tournament, batsman Steve Smith (34) said ahead of Tuesday's match against Afghanistan.

Since losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches of the tournament, five-time champions Australia have won five in a row and are third in the standings.

The top-four teams will make the semi-finals and another win against Afghanistan on Tuesday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be enough for the side to seal their spot in the knockouts.

"You do want to be peaking at the right time in the end, but obviously you need to do enough to make the semi-finals," Smith told reporters on Monday. "I think that'd be the beauty of it if we were able to get there.

"We're playing some good cricket so hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow, get ourselves in there and give ourselves a chance."

Smith has scored 205 runs from Australia's seven games, not a rich haul by his standards but the right-handed batter feels his best was in store.

"It's been a little bit disappointing at times," Smith said. "But I still feel like I'm hitting the ball quite well, so hopefully some runs at the back end of the tournament."

Smith also had rich praise for Australia captain Pat Cummins, who entered the tournament having led the side in just four matches in the format.

"I think he's improved as it's sort of gone on," Smith said.

"He's got the tempos of the game, he's understanding the pace of the game a lot more. He hasn't done it a lot so he's sort of working into it. I think he's done a terrific job after we were particularly 0-2 to get us in the position where we are now.

"He's doing a great job and yeah, we're right behind him and hopefully we can play well for him tomorrow."

Cricket
Mathews slams 'disgraceful' Bangladesh, Shakib defends 'time-out' appeal
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at Cricket World Cup after Mathews 'timed out' row
Sri Lanka's Mathews becomes first to be 'timed out' in international cricket
Updated
'Everything good comes to an end,' says Moeen after England's World Cup exit
South Africa put record mauling by India behind them as semi-finals near
India challenged themselves batting first in South Africa win, says Jadeja
Sri Lanka sacks cricket board just days after World Cup thrashing by India
Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds as India thrash South Africa
Asthmatic players skip practice as Bangladesh coach says Delhi air 'not ideal'
