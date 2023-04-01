Bangladesh expect high totals to be scored at Dharamsala in World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Bangladesh expect high totals to be scored at Dharamsala in World Cup
Bangladesh expect high totals to be scored at Dharamsala in World Cup
Updated
Hathurusinghe understands it is still early days but wants to reach the semi-finals
Hathurusinghe understands it is still early days but wants to reach the semi-finals
Profimedia
The last time Dharamsala hosted a one-day international in 2017, India's mighty batting line-up was dismissed for a paltry 112 by Sri Lanka, but Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe expects the tracks at the venue to assist big totals in the World Cup.

India's fall was down to swinging and seaming conditions at the picturesque venue surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and Hathurusinghe said before Bangladesh's game against Afghanistan on Saturday they will take a late call on their playing side.

"The wickets look really good for one-day cricket. I thought very firm wicket, nice covering of grass," Hathurusinghe said in a press conference. "I think it's a really good sporting wicket.

"I'm expecting some high scoring on this ground. The combination we will decide tomorrow morning and see the wicket again, because the curator said he'll do a little bit of work today as well on that wicket."

Hathurusinghe understands it is still early days in the showpiece tournament but said Bangladesh have set themselves the target of reaching the semi-finals and backed the team to achieve that goal.

The South Asian side's best performance in the World Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 2015 and reaching the Super Eights in 2007.

"Yeah, we all want to win the World Cup... if we win four-five games, we give ourselves a chance to get to the semi-final - that is our first aim," Hathurusinghe said.

"I think we have a good enough team to do that."

Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh the last time the teams faced off in the Asia Cup last month, but skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi can draw confidence from a 2-1 series win over them earlier in the year.

"We've played a lot with each other," Shahidi said.

"Sometimes we won, sometimes they won. In the Asia Cup, they beat us in the last game that we played with them - but we are totally ready here.

"We have had meetings, we prepare ourselves and we know them very well, so we will play accordingly and we will try our best as a team to bounce back in this game against them."

Mentions
CricketIndiaBangladeshICC World Cup
Related Articles
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Bangladesh upset India in Asia Cup dead rubber despite Gill's glittering ton
India's Shubman Gill doubtful for Australia World Cup match due to dengue fever
Updated
Show more
Cricket
Recovering Theeksana ruled out of Sri Lanka's World Cup opener with South Africa
Australia's Smith backs born-again Labuschagne to deliver at World Cup
Sehwag says free tickets for kids would help fill World Cup venues in non-India games
Former captain Morgan confident England will come back from NZ thrashing
England not over-reliant on Ben Stokes, says captain Jos Buttler
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut
'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings