India' Shubman Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

  Flashscore News
  Cricket
  ICC World Cup
India' Shubman Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness
Gill has been prolific in one-day internationals this year with 1,230 runs from 20 matches
Reuters
India batsman Shubman Gill (24) is a doubt for their 50-overs World Cup opener against five-times champions Australia on Sunday due to illness.

Gill, who has been prolific in one-day internationals this year with 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an average of 72.35, is being monitored ahead of the clash in Chennai where the hosts will begin their campaign.

"He's under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him," an India cricket board spokesperson said, without specifying the issue.

"We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team."

India are due to hold a press conference later on Friday.

Gill had impressed with superb knocks of 74 and 104 against Australia in their three-match series ahead of the World Cup.

CricketGill ShubmanICC World CupIndia
