Jasprit Bumrah shines to help hosts India restrict Afghanistan to 272-8

India will need 273 to secure their second successive victory of the 50-overs World Cup after the tournament hosts restricted Afghanistan to 272-8 on a belter of a track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Electing to bat against the two-time champions, Afghanistan were 63-3 in the 14th over before skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) combined in a 121-run stand to frustrate India.

A total in the vicinity of 300 looked well within their reach but Afghanistan lost a clutch of wickets towards the end to settle for a total, which may prove inadequate against India's formidable batting lineup on a batting-friendly track.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-39.

India beat Australia by six wickets in their tournament opener on Sunday.

Follow the second innings live on Flashscore