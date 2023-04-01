Jasprit Bumrah shines to help hosts India restrict Afghanistan to 272-8

  Jasprit Bumrah shines to help hosts India restrict Afghanistan to 272-8
Jasprit Bumrah shines to help hosts India restrict Afghanistan to 272-8
Bumrah shone for India
Bumrah shone for India
Reuters
India will need 273 to secure their second successive victory of the 50-overs World Cup after the tournament hosts restricted Afghanistan to 272-8 on a belter of a track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Electing to bat against the two-time champions, Afghanistan were 63-3 in the 14th over before skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) combined in a 121-run stand to frustrate India.

A total in the vicinity of 300 looked well within their reach but Afghanistan lost a clutch of wickets towards the end to settle for a total, which may prove inadequate against India's formidable batting lineup on a batting-friendly track.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-39.

India beat Australia by six wickets in their tournament opener on Sunday.

Follow the second innings live on Flashscore

Mentions
CricketICC World CupIndiaAfghanistan
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita

