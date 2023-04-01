Joe Root steers unconvincing England to 282-9 against New Zealand in World Cup opener

Joe Root steers unconvincing England to 282-9 against New Zealand in World Cup opener
Root was dismissed by Phillips
Root was dismissed by Phillips
Reuters
England's Joe Root made 77 in an otherwise inconsistent batting display by holders England, who posted 282-9 against New Zealand in the first match of the 50-over World Cup on Thursday.

Put in to bat in a rematch of the 2019 final, England's otherwise formidable lineup did not really fire but Root, Jos Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairstow (33) ensured their side at least had a competitive total to defend.

Root reverse-scooped Trent Boult for a six but eventually lost his stumps to Glenn Phillips attempting another reverse shot, which effectively snuffed out England's hopes of a 300-plus total. Matt Henry claimed 3-48 for New Zealand, while their three spinners shared five wickets on a hot afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Zealand celebrate the wicket of Root
Reuters

New Zealand rested regular captain Kane Williamson (knee) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb) to give them more time to recover from surgery.

Lockie Ferguson also missed out with a minor injury.

England left out Ben Stokes, who is nursing a minor hip injury.

His replacement Harry Brook (25) hit Rachin Ravindra for two fours and a six before throwing away his wicket in the spinner's eventful first over.

Follow the opening match of the ODI World Cup live at Flashscore

