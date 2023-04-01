New Zealand encouraged by Kane Williamson's progress before World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. New Zealand encouraged by Kane Williamson's progress before World Cup
New Zealand encouraged by Kane Williamson's progress before World Cup
Williamson has made a remarkable recovery from a torn ACL injury
Williamson has made a remarkable recovery from a torn ACL injury
Reuters
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (33) spent the last few months nursing a knee injury but the form he has showed since his return ahead of the Cricket World Cup made it seem like he had never been away, stand-in skipper Tom Latham (31) said on Wednesday.

Williamson's participation at the event was thrown into doubt when he underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in April but he has impressed with knocks of 54 and 37 in warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa recently.

He will skip their tournament opener against champions England on Thursday to build up his fitness, but Latham is delighted with his progress.

"It's great to see Kane back and to see him batting," Latham told reporters. "It's like he never left, to be honest, in terms of batting.

Williamson is likely to make his return in their second match
Reuters

"It's great to see him moving really well too. He's playing all the shots he used to play.

"To see him back on the field is another stepping stone in terms of where he needs to get to in terms of his recovery."

Latham will lead New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 final, which England won, but he said his team would treat their opener at the 132,000 capacity Ahmedabad stadium like any other game.

"Leading into a game, there's always anticipation of what it's going to be like. But for us it's about trying to do what we do really well," Latham said.

"The good thing about this group is that we stay really level and we've done that for a long period of time.

"Even though it's a massive occasion for us ... it's just another game and if we do what we do well, we'll give ourselves a good chance towards the back end of the game."

Mentions
CricketWilliamson KaneLatham TomNew ZealandEnglandICC World Cup
Related Articles
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for upcoming World Cup
With licence to thrill, England look to deny India home ODI World Cup win
Updated
New Zealand beat South Africa in rain-hit World Cup warm-up, England down Bangladesh
Show more
Cricket
Glenn Maxwell fit and '100% ready' to deliver for Australia at World Cup
England's quiet leader Jos Buttler could make big impact at World Cup
Former captain Morgan says England winning World Cup in India would trump 2019 title
Onus on Pakistan's batters to paper over the bowling attack cracks at World Cup
Injuries hamper New Zealand's challenge at upcoming one-day World Cup in India
Under the radar South Africa looking to surprise at World Cup
India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup
Most Read
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
No change in Osimhen's attitude at Napoli, says club captain Di Lorenzo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings