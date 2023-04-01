Rain washes out India, England World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Rain washes out India, England World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati
Rain washes out India, England World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati
India will face the Netherlands in a final warm-up game before the tournament starts
India will face the Netherlands in a final warm-up game before the tournament starts
Reuters
Torrential rain washed out the warm-up match between hosts India and reigning 50-overs World Cup champions England in Guwahati on Saturday, while the clash between Australia and the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram was delayed due to a wet outfield.

The rain began shortly after India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat, and it continued to prevent play at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in northeastern India.

With the cutoff time for play set at 19:30 local time, match officials waited until shortly before 18:00 before pulling the plug on the contest.

England may well not mind, however, after spending nearly 38 hours travelling from London to Guwahati with lengthy layovers in between.

They will get a chance to fine-tune their skills with a game against Bangladesh on Monday ahead of their tournament opener on Thursday, where Jos Buttler's side will meet 2019 runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

India play the Netherlands on Tuesday before heading into the showpiece event, where they are targeting their third title.

Meanwhile, five-time champions Australia were also left frustrated as rain delayed the start of their contest with the Netherlands.

It was the second warm-up encounter in the south Indian city to be affected, after South Africa's match against Afghanistan was abandoned a day earlier.

Mentions
CricketEnglandICC World CupIndia
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad
England bid to join elite company in retaining World Cup title
Unfamiliar Indian conditions not a worry for Pakistan, says captain Babar Azam
Show more
Cricket
Pavilion End at Trent Bridge to be renamed after England's Broad
Williamson shines in return from injury, Babar maintains form
Australia backing Maxwell as frontline spinner at World Cup
Recovering Williamson ruled out of New Zealand's World Cup opener
Labuschagne and Head make Australia's World Cup squad but Agar omitted
Surrey win back-to-back County Championships as Essex skittled against Northamptonshire
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games
Australia's Maxwell promises 'Big Show' in World Cup in India
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Football Tracker: Wolves shock Man City as Stuttgart go back to Bundesliga summit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings