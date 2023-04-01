Rob Key takes responsibility for England's poor display at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Rob Key takes responsibility for England's poor display at World Cup
Rob Key takes responsibility for England's poor display at World Cup
Key said that white-ball coach Mott needed to get the team "playing to their potential"
Key said that white-ball coach Mott needed to get the team "playing to their potential"
Reuters
England's managing director Rob Key said his decision to prioritise test cricket over one-day internationals played a role in the side's dismal World Cup campaign, adding that coach Matthew Mott has his "full backing".

Defending champions England, led by captain Jos Buttler, suffered six defeats in their first seven matches of the tournament and failed to qualify for the semi-finals, finishing in seventh place in the points table.

The early exit puts a sour note on an otherwise promising year for England, whose highly entertaining and aggressive "Bazball" approach in test matches has earned them plaudits.

"It's hard for me to be critical of Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott when I'm the one who, every single time the decision has been made for whether or not we focus on 50-over cricket, test cricket or T20, I've always chosen test cricket," Key told reporters on Sunday.

"I made the mistake of thinking that actually it will be all right when we get there and that's not been the case.

"You sort of made the assumption that, without playing lots of 50-over cricket, actually this is such a good team that will just slip into old habits and away we go."

Key added that white-ball coach Mott, who was appointed in May last year, needed to get the team "playing to their potential".

"We'll have some pretty honest conversations and say, 'right, what are you going to do to improve this?'? But he gets my full backing and an opportunity to try and turn it around," Key said of Mott.

"This actually should be the making of those two as a partnership," he said, referring to Mott and Buttler.

"If it isn't, it isn't, and you move on but we have to make sure some good comes out of what has been a very poor World Cup."

England next face the West Indies in a multi-format series featuring three ODIs from December 3-9 and five T20s from December 12-21.

Mentions
EnglandCricketICC World Cup
Related Articles
Six of England's World Cup players retained for white-ball Caribbean tour
Pakistan must take game to next level to reach WC semis, says director Arthur
England's David Willey took retirement decision with 'deep regret'
Show more
Cricket
India juggernaut faces familiar New Zealand hurdle in World Cup semis
'Lazarus' Zampa pushes Australia towards another World Cup triumph
Iyer and Rahul tons help India to thump Netherlands in World Cup
Pakistan captain Babar Azam under pressure after poor World Cup campaign
New Zealand's breakout star Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India
Alyssa Healy puts hand up for vacant Australian women's cricket captaincy
Most Read
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid leave it late to beat Villareal, Inter go top of Serie A
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings