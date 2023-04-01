So close yet so far: Five times South Africa were beaten in World Cup semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. So close yet so far: Five times South Africa were beaten in World Cup semi-finals
So close yet so far: Five times South Africa were beaten in World Cup semi-finals
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reacts during their semi-final defeat to Australia
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reacts during their semi-final defeat to Australia
AFP
South Africa lost their fifth Cricket World Cup semi-final on Thursday, going down by three wickets to five-time champions Australia in Kolkata.

AFP Sport looks at those five losses:

1992: Mission impossible

South Africa, playing in their first World Cup following the end of the apartheid era, restricted England to 252-6 in 45 overs in their semi-final in Sydney before the rain washed away their dreams - and there was nothing they could do about it.

After a 12-minute rain delay, South Africa's target was adjusted from 22 runs off 13 balls to an impossible 22 off one.

"It was and still remains a bit of a con," said South Africa batsman Brian McMillan.

1999: Choke's on us

Set a target of 214 to defeat Australia in the semi-final at Edgbaston, the Proteas needed nine runs off the last over.

Lance Klusener smashed fours off the first two balls to tie the scores.

However, disaster struck on the fourth ball of Damien Fleming's over when Klusener set off for a single which left Allan Donald stranded and run out.

Australia made the final courtesy of their better finish in the group stage.

"We will never have the chokers tag off our back until we win an official ICC event," said Donald.

"Until that happens, we will never be forgotten for what happened in 1999."

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with South African cricketer Allan Donald during a World Cup reception at Buckingham Palace. England primarily hosted the 1999 event
AFP

2007: Caribbean collapse

Semi-final number three came in the Caribbean at picturesque Gros Islet at St Lucia and South Africa's opponents were again Australia.

Like Thursday, the Proteas won the toss and chose to bat but lost their top four batsmen for 27 including skipper Graeme Smith for two.

South Africa's innings folded for 149 and they went on to lose the match by seven wickets.

2015: Agony in Eden

Another semi-final and more rain. This time the venue was Eden Park in Auckland where South Africa made 281-5 in 43 overs.

New Zealand were handed a revised target of 298 and Grant Elliott made an undefeated 84 while Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson hit fifties.

The Black Caps came through by four wickets with just one ball remaining when South African-born Elliott hit Dale Steyn for six.

South Africa were left to rue a series of costly errors in the field which opened the door for the Kiwis.

"It is hurting. It is going to take a while to recover," admitted South Africa skipper AB de Villiers.

South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock reacts during their World Cup defeat to Australia in 2023
AFP

2023: Head's a heartbreaker

Australia beat South Africa again, this time by three wickets in a tense chase of 213 in Kolkata to set up a final against India.

Australia wobbled after Travis Head's 62 but Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) helped the five-time champions reach their target with 16 balls to spare and make their eighth final.

For South Africa, David Miller's 101 was not enough after the Proteas had slipped to 24-4.

"Australia were ruthless and exploited every bit of advantage, and really put us under pressure. From 24-4, it was always going to be hard to get a competitive total," admitted captain Temba Bavuma.

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaEnglandAustraliaNew ZealandICC World Cup
Related Articles
Cricket Corner: World Cup semi-finals loom, grade cricketer bowls the perfect over
Ten highlights from the group stage of the Cricket World Cup
New Zealand's Ferguson says reading Mumbai pitch will be crucial before India semi-final
Show more
Cricket
Powerplay domination key to win over South Africa, says Australia's Starc
South Africa lost but did not choke against Australia, says coach Walter
Australia edge South Africa to set up Cricket World Cup final against India
Updated
Rohit Sharma the 'genuine hero' of India's run to Cricket World Cup final
New Zealand captain Williamson lauds incredible India after semi-final loss
Virat Kohli's record ton and Mohammed Shami's magnificent seven power India to final
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after disappointing World Cup exit
Virat Kohli: India's cricketing icon with a magic touch continues to shine
India's Kohli scores record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings