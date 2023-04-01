South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma
South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma
South Africa's Temba Bavuma takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne
South Africa's Temba Bavuma takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne
Reuters
South Africa have found ways to manage expectations and ditch the tag of being chokers at the World Cup but are aware it will be difficult to shake off if they fail as they go deeper in the tournament, captain Temba Bavuma said on Thursday.

South Africa have had a reputation for coming second-best in big moments at major tournaments to earn the 'choker' tag and Bavuma said they are looking at ways to deal with the pressure and expectation after four wins in five games.

"I don't think it's given us any extra motivation. We looked at ways as to how we can maybe divert our attention away, not necessarily using the 'chokers' tag, but how do we address and deal with the precedent expectation," Bavuma told reporters.

"We understand that as the tournament progresses, the more we keep playing well, that's going to come to the fray. But I think we've developed ways as to how we can divert our attention and focus on the important things.

"It's still early in the tournament. There's still going to be pressure situations that we're going to overcome. If we stumble, we'll probably have to deal with that tag again."

The team are well set for a semi-final spot, sitting second in the standings behind hosts India and next play Pakistan in Chennai on Friday.

"Five games ago, we weren't probably seen as the favourites. But now, there's a lot more positivity around the Proteas and the South African team," Bavuma said.

All four wins have come batting first with South Africa averaging 380 in those games, but Bavuma said there is a temptation to bat second on a turning pitch in Chennai having watched Afghanistan beat Pakistan on Monday.

"I watched the Afghanistan game with Pakistan and it seemed to get a lot better batting under light," he said.

"There's obviously us needing to consider the fact that we've had a lot of success of late batting first. So fortunately for me, I don't have to make that decision right now.

"But we know somewhere along the line in the tournament we'll have to bat second. The conversations that we've had as batters is to find ways as to how we can still follow that same process that we follow when we're batting first."

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaICC World Cup
Related Articles
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Cricket Corner: Kohli comes for more records but was his latest ton kosher?
South Africa's sizzling top six set the standard at World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's World Cup batting woes hampering team, says team director Arthur
Markram fires again as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller
Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record
'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes after Sri Lanka loss
Jos Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest loss
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on struggling England with big win
Australia's Glenn Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred in Netherlands win
Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings