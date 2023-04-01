South Africa in deep trouble before drizzle halts semi-final with Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. South Africa in deep trouble before drizzle halts semi-final with Australia
South Africa in deep trouble before drizzle halts semi-final with Australia
Australia's players walk off during a rain delay
Australia's players walk off during a rain delay
Reuters
South Africa were reeling at 44-4 in the second semi-final of the 50-overs cricket World Cup against Australia when light rain stopped play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Temba Bavuma's decision to bat first backfired as South Africa's top order was blown away by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who claimed two wickets apiece.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, both batting on 10, have a huge rebuilding job ahead of them when play resumes.

Bavuma had earlier elected to bat in overcast conditions and made a four-ball duck in the first over in what was a dream start for five-time champions Australia.

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma walks off after losing his wicket
Reuters

Australia bowled with exemplary discipline and amped up the pressure with their electric fielding, best illustrated when Pat Cummins back-pedalled and took a tumbling catch to dismiss opener Quinton de Kock in the sixth over.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

Follow the second semi-final live here.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupAustraliaSouth Africa
Related Articles
Australia's credentials keep South Africa grounded before semis, says Temba Bavuma
Australia to draw on big-occasion experience in semis, says Pat Cummins
South Africa look to avoid dropping another World Cup against nemesis Australia
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand captain Williamson lauds incredible India after semi-final loss
Virat Kohli's record ton and Mohammed Shami's magnificent seven power India to final
Updated
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after disappointing World Cup exit
Updated
Virat Kohli: India's cricketing icon with a magic touch continues to shine
India's Kohli scores record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred
Freddie Flintoff to coach in The Hundred in first role since 'Top Gear' accident
India and New Zealand Cricket World Cup semi-final being played on used pitch
Most Read
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Absence from the 2023 AFCON could tarnish Thomas Partey’s Ghana legacy
Jannik Sinner edges Novak Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals' last four

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings