Unstoppable Kohli happy after masterminding another successful chase for India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Unstoppable Kohli happy after masterminding another successful chase for India
Unstoppable Kohli happy after masterminding another successful chase for India
Kohli lifts his bat after reaching his ton
Kohli lifts his bat after reaching his ton
Reuters
Virat Kohli (34) gave another demonstration of his ability to anchor successful run chases in Thursday's World Cup match against Bangladesh, and a 48th one-day international hundred was the icing on the cake for the veteran batter.

A victory target of 257 on an excellent batting track was never likely to test India's formidable line-up against Bangladesh's modest bowling attack.

An 88-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone for India's chase and the familiar sight of Kohli staying put to seal victory sent the capacity crowd at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium into raptures.

Kohli refused singles more than once before smashing a six to bring up his century and secure India's fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

"I wanted to make a big contribution," player-of-the-match Kohli, glistening with sweat, said after scoring his third 50-plus score of the tournament in four innings.

"I've had a few fifties in World Cups and haven't converted them so I just wanted to finish the game off this time around and hang around to the end, which is what I've done over the years for the team."

Kohli and teammates celebrate the win
Reuters

Only compatriot Sachin Tendulkar (49 centuries) has more ODI hundreds than Kohli, who could not have asked for an easier start to his innings of 103 not out.

Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud bounced out Rohit (48) but followed up with a no-ball with Kohli on strike.

Kohli smashed the resultant free-hit for four but replays confirmed Mahmud had overstepped again, which led to another free-hit that Kohli smacked for six.

"I was telling Shubman it was a dream start for me with two free-hits. It just calms you done and lets you get into the innings," Kohli said.

"The pitch was pretty good, it allowed me to play my game and just hit the gaps."

Ravindra Jadeja also stood out for India, claiming two crucial wickets and taking a stunning catch to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim.

"Sorry for stealing it from Jaddu," Kohli said, referring to Jadeja.

"There is a great atmosphere in the changing room, we're loving each other's company, the spirit is there for everyone to see on the field.

"We understand it's a long tournament and you need to create some momentum for the guys to come out and play like this."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupIndiaBangladeshKohli Virat
Related Articles
Ton-up Virat Kohli stars as India overwhelm Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup
India back Shreyas Iyer at four despite Chennai duck
Austalia's Mitch Marsh left to rue Virat Kohli clanger in loss to India
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's Hasan Ali says players are sick from being confined to hotel
Cummins urges Australia batters to step up against Pakistan in Bengaluru
Afghanistan coach Trott rues dropped catches in loss to New Zealand
Test coach McCullum urges England to 'stay true' to methods at World Cup
New Zealand's Phillips pleased by middle order response to Afghan challenge
Clinical New Zealand exploit poor Afghanistan fielding at Cricket World Cup
Cricket Corner: The one-day world cup is underway but why isn’t anyone there?
Mott: England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup
Most Read
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture with Brazil
Losing starting role at Arsenal 'difficult', says goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen and Sancho on the move? Tottenham start searching

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings