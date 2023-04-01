Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century
India's Virat Kohli (35) equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds when he reached three figures in a World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli, on his birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the 438 required by Tendulkar.

Kohli's 101 not out was the centrepiece of unbeaten tournament hosts India's 326-5 in their 50 overs.

Together with Shreyas Iyer, who made 77, he shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit Sharma (40) had won the toss on what turned out to be a tricky pitch.

Both India and second-placed South Africa, whose only defeat at this 10-team tournament so far was a shock loss to non-Test side the Netherlands, have already qualified for the semi-finals.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

