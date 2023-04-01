Bumrah double strike rattles England in second Test in Visakhapatnam

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed two quick wickets in a splendid display of seam bowling to reduce England to 155-4 in reply to the home side's first innings 396 on day two of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

England were cruising at 114-1 going five runs an over before India struck back with Bumrah in the thick of things.

For England, Johnny Bairstow (24) and Ben Stokes (five) were in the middle at the tea break with the tourists still 241 behind.

England got off to a rollicking start with Zak Crawley (76) and Ben Duckett (21) looking determined to make the most of the excellent batting conditions.

Crawley hit Bumrah for four fours in an over en route to a 52-ball fifty, a milestone he reached with a six off Kuldeep Yadav.

Left-arm wrist spinner Yadav broke the 59-run stand when he had Duckett caught at silly point but was denied a second wicket in that over after Srikar Bharat blew a stumping opportunity against Ollie Pope.

Crawley went run-a-ball but miscued his shot against Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer took a spectacular tumbling catch running backwards.

With the ball reversing, Bumrah was recalled into the attack and the crafty seamer responded by getting Joe Root caught in the slip for five.

Bumrah's mastery was on display again and this time Pope (23) nearly fell over trying to block a yorker that crashed through his defence and into the base of his middle and leg stumps.

Earlier, Jaiswal smashed a remarkable 209, which contained seven sixes and 19 fours, to provide the bedrock of the Indian innings where no other batter managed a fifty.

Jaiswal smashed England's debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and followed it with a four to bring up his 200.

Seamer James Anderson, Bashir and fellow spinner Rehan Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece for England.