Root makes stylish hundred before England set West Indies 385 for victory

Joe Root was back in fine form at Trent Bridge

Joe Root compiled a stylish century to lead England to 425 all out and set West Indies a victory target of 385 at tea on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Root made 122, his 32nd Test hundred, after Harry Brook plundered a rapid 109 to give England a good chance of sealing victory in the three-Test series.

Resuming in the afternoon session on 348-6, Root reached three figures with a crisp drive to the cover boundary off Alzarri Joseph.

Chris Woakes fell for 12 and Root's innings ended when he drove Jason Holder straight to Kirk McKenzie at cover having passed West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul to climb to eighth on the all-time list of leading Test run scorers.

Mark Wood was bowled by Jayden Seales for a duck, and the West Indies fast bowler also bowled Shoaib Bashir, leaving Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 21.

Brook, who faced only 132 deliveries, struck 13 fours in his fifth Test century and first on home soil, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 189 with Root which put England in control of the match.

Brook was caught by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva off Seales, and Ben Stokes (eight) and Jamie Smith (six) were dismissed shortly before lunch.

England won the first Test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs.