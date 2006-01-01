Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Root makes stylish hundred before England set West Indies 385 for victory

Root makes stylish hundred before England set West Indies 385 for victory

Joe Root was back in fine form at Trent Bridge
Joe Root was back in fine form at Trent BridgeProfimedia
Joe Root compiled a stylish century to lead England to 425 all out and set West Indies a victory target of 385 at tea on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Root made 122, his 32nd Test hundred, after Harry Brook plundered a rapid 109 to give England a good chance of sealing victory in the three-Test series.

Resuming in the afternoon session on 348-6, Root reached three figures with a crisp drive to the cover boundary off Alzarri Joseph.

Chris Woakes fell for 12 and Root's innings ended when he drove Jason Holder straight to Kirk McKenzie at cover having passed West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul to climb to eighth on the all-time list of leading Test run scorers.

Mark Wood was bowled by Jayden Seales for a duck, and the West Indies fast bowler also bowled Shoaib Bashir, leaving Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 21.

Brook, who faced only 132 deliveries, struck 13 fours in his fifth Test century and first on home soil, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 189 with Root which put England in control of the match.

Brook was caught by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva off Seales, and Ben Stokes (eight) and Jamie Smith (six) were dismissed shortly before lunch.

England won the first Test at Lord's by an innings and 114 runs.

See the full scorecard here.

Mentions
CricketRoot JoeEnglandWest IndiesTest Series
Related Articles
Ton-up Pope leads England to 416 all out against West Indies in second Test
Sachin Tendulkar hails 'inspirational' James Anderson after England great's last Test
James Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies
Show more
Cricket
Duckett, Pope and Brook help to extend England's lead over Windies on day three
Pakistan's Babar, Afridi & Rizwan denied permission to play in Canadian T20 league
Kavem Hodge stars for West Indies as England toil without James Anderson
Suryakumar Yadav takes over as India T20 captain ahead of Hardik Pandya
Wood replaces retired Anderson in England team for second test against West Indies
Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches
Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour
Root feels paceman Atkinson can shape England's post-Anderson era
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, De Bruyne agrees terms with Al Ittihad
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
Van Gerwen beats Smith to join Humphries in World Matchplay final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings