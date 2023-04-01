West Indies name seven uncapped players for Australia test matches

West Indies name seven uncapped players for Australia test matches
Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the West Indies in Australia
Profimedia
West Indies will blood at least four debutants in the first test against Australia next month after naming seven uncapped players in a 15-man squad for the two-match series.

Languishing at eighth in the world rankings, the Caribbeans' hopes of ending a 20-year losing streak against Australia appear faint with all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers electing to skip the series to play franchise T20 cricket.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales, meanwhile, is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

"The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players," lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

"However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region."

The uncapped players in the Kraigg Brathwaite-captained squad are batsman Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair; and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Australia's least experienced player in the 11 that thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the first test in Perth on Sunday is 26-test wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The West Indies series starts at Adelaide Oval on January 17th before moving to the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25th.

Australia completed their seventh consecutive whitewash of the West Indies in tests in the last home summer with wins in Perth and Adelaide.

The Caribbeans' last test win over Australia came in their 3-1 home series loss in 2003, while their last victory in Australia was in 1997.

West Indies squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

