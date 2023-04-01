Big-hitting Jonny Bairstow guides England to commanding Ashes test lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Big-hitting Jonny Bairstow guides England to commanding Ashes test lead
Big-hitting Jonny Bairstow guides England to commanding Ashes test lead
Updated
Bairstow walks off celebrating his 99*
Bairstow walks off celebrating his 99*
Profimedia
A blistering 99 not out from Jonny Bairstow helped England post a colossal 592 all out on day three of the fourth Ashes test, before Australia edged to 39-1 at tea in their second innings, trailing by 236.

An extraordinary 189 from Zak Crawley ensured England made light work of passing Australia's first-innings total of 317 on Thursday, before Ben Stokes and Harry Brook stretched the hosts' lead before lunch on day three.

With wickets falling around him, Bairstow then went into big-hitting mode, much to the delight of the raucous Old Trafford crowd, plundering four sixes to all corners of the ground to compound the tourists' misery.

Harry Brook celebrates with Jonny Bairstow after reaching his half century
Reuters

England number 11 batter James Anderson could not help Bairstow to what would have been one of the fastest test centuries of all time as he was trapped leg before wicket, but the damage had already been done, with England posting their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985.

It completed an innings that was very fitting for England's new aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

In the history of test cricket, there have been 3,828 innings lasting 100 overs or more and this was the second fastest run-rate, with England accumulating 5.49 runs per over.

Given a draw would be enough for Australia to retain the Ashes and with rain forecasted to be on the way, the tourists were much more cautious in their reply.

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner offered up few chances before the former edged one through to wicketkeeper Bairstow off the bowling of Mark Wood to fall for 18 just before tea.

Follow the fourth Ashes Test live on Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketAustraliaEnglandBairstow JonnyThe Ashes
Related Articles
Positive approach again pays dividends for England in crucial Ashes test
Sensational Zak Crawley century helps England dominate Australia
Updated
England face ultimate test of bold attacking approach to keep Ashes alive
Show more
Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah 'bowling with full intensity', set to play practice matches - BCCI
Virat Kohli keeps India on course for big total against West Indies
Big money, big names: Major League Cricket looks to crack US market
Imam anchors nervy chase as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
Australia's tail wags to frustrate England on day one in crucial Ashes test
England's Stuart Broad becomes fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets
Pakistan sense victory despite top order wobble in small chase
Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep at Queen's Park Oval
Ben Stokes says fear of rain could make England even bolder in bid to level Ashes
Warner to open in fourth Test, Australia may drop Murphy to accommodate both all-rounders
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Aubameyang joins Marseille
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |