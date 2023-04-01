Crawley gets England off to flier but Australia claim three wickets in first session

AFP

Zak Crawley hit a boundary off the first ball of the match as England made a rousing start in the opening Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were 124-3 off 26.4 overs at lunch, with Root on 20 after Crawley (61) was dismissed on review with the last ball before the break.

The opening ball of the Ashes has acquired some psychological significance in recent series, be it England quick Steve Harmison's huge wide in 2006 or left-arm quick Starc demolishing Rory Burns's leg-stump 18 months ago.

Crawley celebrates his half-century AFP

But on Friday it was England who struck the first blow, with Crawley elegantly driving Australia captain Pat Cummins's opening delivery through the covers for four.

It was a stroke greeted by a huge roar from a 25,000 capacity crowd and Crawley also took a boundary off Hazlewood's first ball, clipping the seamer's loosener through square leg.

England, whose aggressive 'Bazball' style of the past 12 months has been built on rapid run-scoring, sped to 22-0 off 21 balls.

Australia, however, hit back when Ben Duckett (12) flat-footedly cut at a wide delivery from Hazlewood and got a thin low edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Crawley walks off after being dismissed AFP

Following a good partnership between Ollie Pope (31) and Crawley, off-spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed the former LBW, before Crawley then completed a sparkling 56-ball fifty including six fours -- a reward for the faith shown in the talented but inconsistent opener by captain Ben Stokes and McCullum.

However, Scott Boland removed Crawley with a beauty of a delivery on the cusp of lunch. England ended the session going at 4.65 runs per over.

Earlier, a straw-coloured pitch allied to sunny skies encouraged Stokes to bat for the first time after winning the toss in a Test match in England.

"It looks a really good wicket," said Stokes, who has presided over 11 wins in 13 Tests since joining forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year. "It's a good toss to win but we've got to get some runs on the board now and make the most of it."

The sun is beaming down on Edgbaston AFP

Despite playing in Australia's 209-run World Test Championship final win over India at The Oval last week, a match Hazlewood missed with side and Achilles injuries, Mitchell Starc was left out of the side.

"We need to rotate our bowlers," said Australia captain Pat Cummins at the toss. "It was a really tough call on Mitch, but it's a nice problem to have with someone like Josh to come in."

England are bidding for a first Ashes series win since 2015, with Australia aiming for a first Ashes campaign victory in England in 22 years.