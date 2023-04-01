Crawley gets England off to flier but Australia claim three wickets in first session

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Crawley gets England off to flier but Australia claim three wickets in first session
Crawley gets England off to flier but Australia claim three wickets in first session
Updated
Crawley looked in good nick before being dismissed
Crawley looked in good nick before being dismissed
AFP
Zak Crawley hit a boundary off the first ball of the match as England made a rousing start in the opening Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were 124-3 off 26.4 overs at lunch, with Root on 20 after Crawley (61) was dismissed on review with the last ball before the break. 

The opening ball of the Ashes has acquired some psychological significance in recent series, be it England quick Steve Harmison's huge wide in 2006 or left-arm quick Starc demolishing Rory Burns's leg-stump 18 months ago.

Crawley celebrates his half-century
AFP

But on Friday it was England who struck the first blow, with Crawley elegantly driving Australia captain Pat Cummins's opening delivery through the covers for four.

It was a stroke greeted by a huge roar from a 25,000 capacity crowd and Crawley also took a boundary off Hazlewood's first ball, clipping the seamer's loosener through square leg.

England, whose aggressive 'Bazball' style of the past 12 months has been built on rapid run-scoring, sped to 22-0 off 21 balls.

Australia, however, hit back when Ben Duckett (12) flat-footedly cut at a wide delivery from Hazlewood and got a thin low edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Crawley walks off after being dismissed
AFP

Following a good partnership between Ollie Pope (31) and Crawley, off-spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed the former LBW, before Crawley then completed a sparkling 56-ball fifty including six fours -- a reward for the faith shown in the talented but inconsistent opener by captain Ben Stokes and McCullum.

However, Scott Boland removed Crawley with a beauty of a delivery on the cusp of lunch. England ended the session going at 4.65 runs per over.

Earlier, a straw-coloured pitch allied to sunny skies encouraged Stokes to bat for the first time after winning the toss in a Test match in England.

"It looks a really good wicket," said Stokes, who has presided over 11 wins in 13 Tests since joining forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year. "It's a good toss to win but we've got to get some runs on the board now and make the most of it."

The sun is beaming down on Edgbaston
AFP

Despite playing in Australia's 209-run World Test Championship final win over India at The Oval last week, a match Hazlewood missed with side and Achilles injuries, Mitchell Starc was left out of the side.

"We need to rotate our bowlers," said Australia captain Pat Cummins at the toss. "It was a really tough call on Mitch, but it's a nice problem to have with someone like Josh to come in."

England are bidding for a first Ashes series win since 2015, with Australia aiming for a first Ashes campaign victory in England in 22 years.

Follow day one of the first Ashes test on Flashscore

Mentions
CricketThe AshesAustraliaEngland
Related Articles
Ashes preview: England bring 'Bazball' to clash with world champions Australia
The Ashes 2023 guide: All you need to know about the men's and women's series
'Confident' captain Stokes vows to give 100% with the ball as Ashes looms
Show more
Cricket
Australia captain Pat Cummins coy over team for Ashes opener at Edgbaston
England's bowling attack will struggle on flat pitches, says Australian legend Ponting
Asia Cup 'hybrid model' clears path for Pakistan's ODI World Cup participation
Three key Ashes battles as England get set to take on Australia at Edgbaston
Australian captain Pat Cummins predicts a 'different' David Warner during Ashes
England's Harry Brook hopes to realise Ashes dream as first Test against Australia looms
England pick Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali for first Ashes Test at Edgbaston
Australia's Josh Hazlewood fit for Ashes, hopes to play in at least three tests
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell to miss World Cup after injuring Achilles
Australia braced for England storm with Ashes on the line as Bazball is put to the test
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea progressing in Caicedo talks, City move for Gvardiol
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini