England all out for 273, Australia need 281 for victory in first Ashes Test

England were all out for 273 just before tea on day four
Reuters
The first Ashes Test was tantalisingly poised as England were all out for 273 in their second innings just before tea on day four at Edgbaston on Monday, leaving Australia needing 281 to triumph in an enthralling series opener.

England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali all fell in the afternoon session.

Earlier Joe Root and Harry Brook had both fallen four runs short of half-centuries as England, who resumed on a precarious 28-2, were reeled back after starting in free-scoring fashion.

Australia's Scott Boland appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow before it was overturned following a drs review
Reuters

Ollie Robinson's gutsy 27 helped the hosts push the lead beyond 250 before he became off-spinner Nathan Lyon's fourth victim of the innings.

With England's fans in full voice, James Anderson and Stuart Broad further frustrated the Australian bowlers to eke out more valuable runs before Pat Cummins had Anderson caught behind for his fourth wicket of the innings.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with Nathan Lyon after taking a catch to dismiss England's Harry Brook
Reuters

The match, which has ebbed to and fro with England's Stokes adopting some radical tactics, has shades of the 2005 second-Test classic when Australia required 282 for victory but were all out for 279 in a thrilling finale.

See the full scorecard and follow the first Test live on Flashscore.

