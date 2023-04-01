England all out for 283 in first innings of fifth Test against Australia

Australia are slightly ahead on the first day at The Oval

Australia bowled England out for 283 in the first innings of the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Thursday.

Chris Woakes was the last man out for a run-a-ball 36, caught on the boundary by Travis Head off the bowling of Mitchell Starc who ended up with four for 82.

Harry Brook was England's top scorer with 85 off 91 balls with opener Ben Duckett the next-highest with 41.

England must win the match to avoid a first home series loss to Australia since 2001.

Australia, who lead 2-1, have already retained the Ashes after being saved by the rain at Old Trafford last week.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss, having lost the previous four of the series, and not surprisingly opted to put England into bat on a grey and humid morning.

Also unsurprising was the way in which England's openers, Ben Duckett in particular, went about their business, scoring at virtually a run a ball in the opening hour.

Duckett struck Mitchell Stark for two boundaries in the fifth over, then flat-batted an 85mph Josh Hazelwood delivery to the ropes in the next over, almost cutting fellow opener Zak Crawley in half at the non-striker's end.

He had a let-off on Cummins' first ball of the day when he slashed at a wide one to first slip but David Warner spilt a routine catch. Crawley was then dropped by Steve Smith in Mitchell Marsh's first over, although it was a sharp chance.

The missed opportunities were not too costly for Australia as Alex Carey gloved a catch after Duckett had guided a Marsh ball down the leg side, the decision being given after a DRS review.

Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Root Profimedia

Crawley went for 22, getting a thick leading edge to a full-length delivery from Cummins that veered back in, Smith holding on for a record 55th catch in Ashes series.

When Joe Root chopped on to Hazlewood in the 16th over having made only five, England were reeling and Brook was dropped by keeper Carey on five off Cummins.

Brook made the most of his reprieve with a flurry of attacking strokes, making 48 off 41 balls before lunch.

His fifth boundary brought up England's 100 and with lunch looming he cut loose, thumping Mitchell Starc for successive fours before clearing the ropes with a six over fine leg.

Brook and Moeen Ali, who was struggling with a leg injury, continued the assault after the interval with one Cummins over going for 19 runs, including a Moeen six over mid-wicket.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy's second ball was dispatched to the boundary by Moeen. Then the England wheels came off as they slumped from 183-3 to 212-7.

Moeen was bowled for 34 by Murphy, swiping across the line to end a 111-run fourth-wicket stand before Ben Stokes (3) had his off stump flattened by a deadly ball from Starc and Jonny Bairstow (4) played onto a ball by Hazlewood.

Brook then tried to thrash Starc to the boundary but only succeeded in edging to Smith who took a sharp catch.

Mark Wood looks dejected as he walks after being bowled out by Todd Murphy Reuters

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood steadied the ship somewhat to take England to Tea with no further loss. However, the innings was over soon after the interval with Murphy removing Wood before Starc cleaned up the tail.