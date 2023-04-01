England face Jimmy Anderson call after naming squad for Ashes finale

England face Jimmy Anderson call after naming squad for Ashes finale
James Anderson has had a disappointing Ashes and there are questions over his involvement in the final Test in London
AFP
England are set to make a decision over veteran paceman James Anderson's (40) place in the side after naming an unchanged squad for this week's final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval.

Rain at the England great's Old Trafford home ground washed out all of Sunday's play and condemned the fourth Test to a draw.

That ensured holders Australia, 2-1 ahead with one to play, retained the Ashes and wrecked any chance of a winner-takes-all decider in London.

But an England win would square the series at 2-2 - the same result as when they last staged the Ashes in 2019 - and deny Australia a much-longed-for first away Ashes campaign triumph in 22 years.

Australia retained the Ashes after Old Trafford was washed out
AFP

England named an unchanged 14-man squad on Monday, with the spotlight on whether Anderson will still be in their XI come Thursday's opening day at The Oval.

Anderson's 689 Test wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler, with only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) ahead of him in the all-time list.

But in the current series Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday, has taken just four wickets in three Tests at a hugely expensive average of 76.75 apiece.

He took just the one wicket at Old Trafford after being rested for England's win in the third Test at Headingley.

But with Ollie Robinson fit following a back spasm and novice international fast bowler Josh Tongue also in the squad, England do have alternative options.

Stuart Broad celebrates after taking his 600th wicket on the opening day of the fourth Test
AFP

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, who struggled with stiffness near the end of the fourth Test, have impressed since being recalled into the side, while Stuart Broad is the leading wicket-taker in the whole Ashes.

If Anderson is left out at The Oval, it could mean he has made the last appearance of his celebrated Test career, with England handing out their latest round of central contracts before the end of this year.

England's batting line-up is set to be unchanged after six of the top seven all made at least fifty in a total of 592 at Old Trafford.

England squad for fifth Ashes Test

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Dan Lawrence

Follow the fifth and final test this Thursday at Flashscore

Zak Crawley adamant England are still 'massively up' for Ashes finale
Cameron Green admits 'Australia got out of jail' with fourth Ashes Test draw
Australia legend McGrath says England have themselves to blame for failing to regain Ashes
Pakistan in charge of second test after bowlers rout Sri Lanka in Colombo
India on course to sweep series after Mohammed Siraj wrecks Windies
Australia retain the Ashes after rain brings fourth Test to an early conclusion
Rain threatens to scupper England's bid to level Ashes series in fourth Test
West Indies dig deep to frustrate India on rain-hit third day of second Test
Labuschagne century frustrates England on rain-hit day four of fourth Ashes Test
Virat Kohli century swells India's total before West Indies respond
