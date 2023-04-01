England hit back with bouncers but Australia take lead past 300 in second Ashes test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. England hit back with bouncers but Australia take lead past 300 in second Ashes test
England hit back with bouncers but Australia take lead past 300 in second Ashes test
Joe Root celebrates his catch off Travis Head with Stuart Broad
Joe Root celebrates his catch off Travis Head with Stuart Broad
Reuters
England fought back in thrilling fashion against Australia with three wickets before lunch on day four to keep alive their slim hopes of turning around the second Ashes test at Lord's on Saturday.

Stuart Broad struck twice for the hosts while Josh Tongue removed England's bogeyman Steve Smith to reduce Australia to 222 for five at the interval, having begun day four on 130-2.

While Australia stretched their lead to 313, a daunting advantage throughout the history of test cricket, England will feel they are back in the hunt to level the series after losing a thrilling opener at Edgbaston by two wickets.

Usman Khawaja and Smith were resisting a barrage of short-pitched bowling by Tongue and Ollie Robinson with relative ease and looked ominously set as Australia moved towards a 300 lead.

Smith creamed three boundaries off James Anderson in one over and while the scoring slowed as England's bouncer barrage began in earnest, neither he nor Khawaja looked unduly troubled as they put on 64 for the third wicket.

But after refusing to indulge in any of the rash strokes that saw England sink from 188-1 to 325 all out in their first innings, Australia then suddenly lost their heads.

As so often is the case, Broad proved the catalyst for England, removing Khawaja in his first over of the day.

Having made a typically gritty 77 from 188 balls, Khawaja attempted to pull a rising Broad delivery but only top-edged to substitute fielder Matthew Potts at deep fine leg.

In the next over Anderson dropped Travis Head at gully off the bowling of Tongue but that was forgotten one ball later as Smith inexplicably picked out Zak Crawley at deep backward square for 34 from yet another steepling delivery.

With England eyeing Australia's tail it got even better for the hosts as Head fended a well-directed Broad delivery off his chest and Joe Root took a superb diving catch at short leg.

Cameron Green (15) and Alex Carey (10) restored some order with a flurry of boundaries to take Australia to lunch with no further damage but a game that was sliding away from England is back in the mix.

Mentions
CricketEnglandAustraliaKhawaja UsmanSmith StevenTongue JoshBroad StuartAnderson JamesRobinson OlliePotts MatthewGreen CameronThe Ashes
Related Articles
Usman Khawaja revives Australian Ashes fortunes on frustrating day for England
Evergreen James Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes
Australia should consider moving Warner down the order, says ex-England captain Vaughan
Show more
Cricket
Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time after Scotland loss
Updated
England coach Patel adamant Pope will play on after shoulder injury
'Bazball' under fire as England crumble at the hands of Australia in Ashes second Test
Khawaja puts England to the sword at Lord's as Australia lead by 221 at end of day three
Updated
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon diagnosed with 'significant calf strain'
Steve Smith rues Nathan Lyon injury: 'Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much'
'We're in a great position,' says England's Duckett after day two of second Ashes Test
Ben Duckett leads England's fightback against Australia on crazy second day at Lord's
Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting play at Lord's
Steve Smith stamps his greatness on the game and record books with latest ton
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timothy Weah joins up with Juve as Thuram heads to Inter
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
Madison Keys shocks Coco Gauff to setup Daria Kasatkina final at Eastbourne