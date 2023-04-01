Joe Root shines as England extend lead over toothless Australia in final test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Joe Root shines as England extend lead over toothless Australia in final test
Joe Root shines as England extend lead over toothless Australia in final test
Updated
Joe Root wasted no time on Saturday afternoon, hitting a fast 50
Joe Root wasted no time on Saturday afternoon, hitting a fast 50
Reuters
Joe Root (32) made a fluent fifty as England moved quickly on to 265-4 at tea on the third day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Saturday, 253 runs ahead of Australia.

The hosts, bidding to level the series, lost the wickets of Zak Crawley (73), Ben Stokes (42) and Harry Brook (seven) in the afternoon session but continued to bat positively.

Root looked in excellent touch, hitting eight fours and one six as he passed fifty for the 90th time in tests and was 61 not out at the interval with Jonny Bairstow on 34.

Crawley, who drove the first ball of the day from Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary, fell straight after lunch flashing at a wide ball from Pat Cummins and edging a catch to Steve Smith in the slips.

Root joined Stokes and they added 63 for the third wicket before Stokes tried to loft spinner Todd Murphy over long on and gave Cummins a simple catch.

Brook, who struck his second ball from Murphy for a straight six, was dismissed by a fine lifting ball from Josh Hazlewood which he nicked through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Bairstow also showed attacking intent, hitting five fours in his unbeaten 32 off 31 balls.

Crawley and Ben Duckett shared a rapid opening stand of 79 in the morning which ended when the latter, on 42, edged Starc to Carey and the Australians successfully reviewed the umpire's decision of not out.

The left-handed opener hit seven fours to give England a positive start and Australia, 2-1 up in the series and hoping to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001, were powerless to restrict the flow of runs.

Follow the rest of the day's action from The Oval with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketEnglandAustraliaThe Ashes
Related Articles
Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat
Fired-up Ben Stokes gives England hope of unlikely victory after Bairstow controversy
Sensational Zak Crawley century helps England dominate Australia
Show more
Cricket
England bowler Jimmy Anderson insists he has 'no interest in retiring'
Australia eke out narrow lead on day two of final Ashes Test at The Oval
Updated
Yorkshire fined and docked County Championship points over Rafiq racism case
Pakistan tie among host of World Cup matches set to be rescheduled by Indian board
Ishan Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over West Indies
Australia edge opening day of final Ashes Test after England's Brook misses century
Pakistan seal whitewash of Sri Lanka after Nomad Ali takes seven wickets
Malaysian seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus enters T20 record book after magnificent seven
Rohit unsure if Bumrah will be fit enough to return for India's tour of Ireland
Ben Stokes to have 'serious conversations' about knee surgery after Ashes finale
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sadio Mane and Allan Saint-Maximin heading to Saudi Arabia
Late Renard goal gives France vital win against Brazil in thrilling Group F encounter
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated
Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italian test

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |