Khawaja puts England to the sword before rain stops play at Lord's as Australia lead by 221

Rain stopped play on a grey evening at Lord's on the third day of the second Ashes test on Friday, with Australia leading England by 221 with eight wickets remaining.

The visitors were on 130-2 with Usman Khawaja on 58 and Steve Smith on six when the rain began to fall.

Opener David Warner was trapped lbw for 25 by a ball nipping in from Josh Tongue in the 25th over as the visitors began to build steadily on their first-innings lead of 91.

Marnus Labuschagne then departed for 30, thick-edging a ball from Jimmy Anderson straight to Harry Brook at point to make way for Smith.

Labuschagne was dismissed by Anderson Profimedia

At the other end for Australia, Khawaja has now faced more balls in the first two tests of an Ashes series in England than any batter since his compatriot Bill Brown all the way back in 1938.

Australia will be looking to set England as big a target as they can, bidding for a 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier in the day, England's last six wickets tumbled for just 47 runs in a helter-skelter hour and a half of play, taking the home side to 325 in reply to Australia's first innings score of 416.

