Second Ashes Test briefly halted by Just Stop Oil protestors at Lord's

A protestor is tackled to the ground during the second Test

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow wrestled a protester to the ground as climate activists briefly interrupted play on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Just before Stuart Broad bowled the second over, two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran out of the Grandstand and onto the outfield, sprinkling the group's trademark orange powder on the square but not on the pitch.

Bairstow grabbed one of the demonstrators and carried them off the playing surface, with the other apprehended by stewards.

Jonny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protester off the field Reuters

A third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield at Lord's, the spiritual 'Home of Cricket' in north-west London.

Cricket fans spectating booed the protesters as they were led away by stewards.

Just Stop Oil protestors invading the pitch Reuters

Following a delay of several minutes while the orange powder was removed by ground staff, play resumed against Australia with Broad bowling from the Nursery End.

This match was the latest British sports event to be disrupted by Just Stop Oil following similar protests at the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Just Stop Oil also delayed the England team bus taking the side to Lord's for the lone Test against Ireland earlier this month.

Just Stop Oil protestors being detained Reuters

