Stuart Broad bookends opening session with big wickets to give England crucial Ashes edge

Stuart Broad celebrates after taking an Australian scalp
Stuart Broad celebrates after taking an Australian scalp
Reuters
Key wickets for Stuart Broad at the start and end of the opening session of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday gave England hope of keeping alive the series, with the tourists languishing on 91-4 at lunch.

With tensions still high from the controversial second test at Lord's that Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead, Broad got England fans off their seats when he dismissed opener David Warner for the 16th time in his test career in the first over.

Mark Wood, back in the side for the first time this series, then came on with a frightening display of pace bowling, with a 95 miles per hour thunderbolt taking Usman Khawaja's leg stump out of the ground.

Ollie Robinson then found an unsettled Marnus Labuschagne's edge, as the world's number three ranked batter departed having scored 21.

The key wicket of Steve Smith, edging through to wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow in his 100th test for Australia, really put England in command as they looked to stop their old foes securing the Urn with two matches to spare.

Follow the game live with Flashscore.

CricketEnglandBroad StuartAustraliaWarner DavidWood MarkKhawaja UsmanLabuschagne MarnusRobinson OllieBairstow JonnySmith StevenThe Ashes
