  Flashscore News
  Football
  3. Cristaino Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel

Cristaino Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel

Ronaldo at Euro 2024
Ronaldo at Euro 2024REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File photo
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.

The 39-year-old five-times Ballon d'Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

A couple of hours after posting his first video, 1.69M subscribers had joined he channel.

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.

Mentions
FootballRonaldo CristianoPortugalAl Nassr
