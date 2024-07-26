Da Silva and Holder steady West Indies after Brathwaite's 61 against England

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (31) scored 61 but England's seamers have made inroads into the visitors' batting lineup to leave them 194 for five at tea on day one of the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva is 35 not out and will resume in the final session with former skipper Jason Holder on 42 as the pair put on an unbeaten 79 for the sixth wicket to rescue the innings.

West Indies, who trail 2-0 in the series, won the toss and elected to bat on what looked a flat wicket, but faced a stern examination from England’s seamers, who beat the bat on numerous occasions with swing and seam.

The visitors rode their luck in the morning session for 95 minutes with an opening stand of 76 between Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis, before the latter edged seamer Gus Atkinson to wicket-keeper Jamie Smith when he had 26.

The West Indies' good first session turned sour when Kirk McKenzie's brisk 12 from nine deliveries was ended as Mark Wood uprooted his middle stump, and Alick Athanaze (two) chopped an Atkinson delivery onto his stumps.

Kirk McKenzie is bowled out by Mark Wood Reuters

The tourists went to lunch at 97 for three but continued to lose wickets after the re-start when Brathwaite was strangled down the legside and edged Wood to Smith.

Kavem Hodge showed poor judgement when he was bowled leaving a Chris Woakes delivery for 13 and with the score on 115.

The West Indies had been dismissed for 143 or less in three of their four previous innings in the series and were teetering again.

But Da Silva and Holder patiently steadied the innings, not without alarm, and progressively found the going easier against the older ball as the tourists look to post a score to challenge their hosts.

England convincingly won the first two Tests, by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s and 241 runs at Trent Bridge.