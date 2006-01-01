Dallas Cowboys safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

No one was injured in a fire that broke out on Tuesday at the Dallas Cowboys' hotel in Oxnard, California, the site of the team's training camp.

Emergency personnel had to respond to the River Ridge Residence Inn after a fire started in one of the guest rooms, which was unoccupied. Cowboys players and coaches were not on scene when the blaze began, as they were getting ready for a walk-through after a practice session that lasted nearly two hours.

"There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif.," the Cowboys said in a statement. "The emergency was contained to one room, that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries.

"The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation."

When the team is in California for training camp, only Cowboys players, coaches, members of the front office and additional personnel get to stay at the hotel. It is not open to the general public.

Dallas will have one last padded practice in Oxnard on Wednesday before heading home on Thursday. The Cowboys close their preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.