Dallas, Doha and Munich to become ATP 500 events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Dallas, Doha and Munich to become ATP 500 events
Dallas, Doha and Munich to become ATP 500 events
The new events will have prize money of $2.8 million
The new events will have prize money of $2.8 million
Reuters
Men's tournaments in Dallas, Doha and Munich will be upgraded from ATP 250 to ATP 500 events as part of reforms to strengthen the 2025 calendar, the men's Tour body confirmed on Wednesday.

The upgrades, part of the ATP's One Vision strategy, will see improvements to facilities and a combined $51.7 million in additional player compensation over a five-year period.

As part of the re-structuring of the calendar, ATP 250 events in Atlanta, Lyon and Newport will be retired from 2025.

"OneVision is all about raising the bar for tennis, and unlocking new investment in the game," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Wednesday.

"We're thrilled to have our Dallas, Doha and Munich events step up to ATP 500 status - delivering improved standards for players and most importantly an enhanced product for our fans."

The Dallas tournament, currently held in February, will move to a yet-to-be-named new venue while Munich's facilities will undergo a full-scale renovation.

Each of the three tournaments will offer approximately $2.8 million in prize money from 2025.

The upgrades will mean that from 2025 there will be 16 ATP 500 events throughout the year, up from the current 13.

Seven of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments will also be extended to 12-day events from 2025.

Mentions
Tennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka looks for quarter final spot, Italy sees off France in BJK Cup
Slovenia beat Australia in Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Swiss defeated by Czechs
Updated
WTA Finals champion Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on 'right stuff'
Show more
Tennis
Italy see off Garcia's France in solid start to Billie Jean King Cup finals
Swiatek wins WTA Finals & regains world number one spot with dominant victory over Pegula
Tennis Tracker: Indoor swing continues in Sofia as Thiem knocked out in Metz
TF announces record prize money for this year's Billie Jean King Cup
Hard for Simon to stay on as WTA chief after Finals debacle, says Navratilova
Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match in Cancun
Most Read
OPINION: VAR is rapidly becoming one of English football's biggest problems
Shakhtar stun Barcelona as they edge to unlikely victory in open Group H
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings