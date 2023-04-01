Daria Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA tournaments

Daria Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA tournaments
Kasatkina, who came out as gay last year, said there were many issues concerning the country
Reuters
Russia's Daria Kasatkina (26) has expressed reservations about competing in any future WTA tournaments in Saudi Arabia, saying "not everything is about money", amid reports the Gulf State may be set to plough huge amounts of cash into the sport.

Saudi Arabia has made massive investments in football, Formula One, boxing and golf in recent years and ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi said he had held discussions with its Public Investment Fund (PIF) on various projects.

WTA Chairman Steve Simon said last week there were still "big issues" with Saudi Arabia as potential hosts for WTA events, though women's world number six Ons Jabeur said she would "100%" compete there if it benefited the players.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal, of using the PIF to engage in "sportwashing" in the face of heavy criticism of the country's record on human rights.

Kasatkina, who came out as gay last year, said there were many issues concerning the country.

"Honestly, tough to talk about," the world number 10 told reporters after reaching the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

"It's easier for the men because they feel pretty good there. We don't feel the same way. Money talks in our world right now. For me, I don't think that everything is about the money."

Australia's Nick Kyrgios welcomed the news of the ATP's discussions on investment from Saudi Arabia and said it would bring players the financial rewards they deserved.

Kasatkina did not share her stance.

"Also, as Nick Kyrgios said, he would be so happy to go there just for a big check. For me, money is not the number one priority in this case."

