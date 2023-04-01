David Warner bats through pain at Ashes to move closer to dream Sydney farewell

Warner performed well
Warner performed well
Reuters
Australia opener David Warner (36) took another decisive step towards securing his dream test exit early next year with a battling 66 against England in the opening innings of the second Ashes test at Lord's.

The Sydneysider announced this month that he would like to bring down the curtain on his test career in his hometown test against Pakistan but knew he would need runs in England to make sure he was still in the team come January.

Wednesday's innings was not only vital to Australia's cause as they seek to take a 2-0 lead in the series but his best return in England since August 2015 and only his second half-century in his last 11 tests.

Coming after a 43 in the World Test Championship final and a 36 in the first test, Warner feels he is on an upwards trajectory in his batting form.

"I've felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is," he told reporters.

"I'm moving into the ball, my feet are moving. I've put in the hard work. I've really worked my backside off to have that trigger movement, to access the ball, or to be brave and come down into the line of the ball and try and put the bowlers off their line and lengths.

"I feel like everything I'm putting in in the nets is actually coming out there in the middle. I'm excited by it and I think if I can keep getting myself in and keep that momentum going with my feet, a big one could be around the corner."

The 88-ball Lord's innings helped Australia to a dominant 339 for five at the close of play and was achieved despite Warner struggling with another of the many hand injuries that have plagued him in recent years.

"It's copped a battering the last two games and in the nets, so it's little bit sore at the moment," he said.

"Bit of a bruise, but I'll just see how we go after the game and I think we'll examine it then. At the moment it's quite tender."

