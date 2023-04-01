Day four of fourth Ashes Test delayed due to persistent rain in Manchester

Day four of fourth Ashes Test delayed due to persistent rain in Manchester
England are in a commanding position in the fourth Test
England are in a commanding position in the fourth Test
Reuters
The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday due to rain.

The outlook for the rest of the day is bleak, with Britain's Met Office predicting high chances of precipitation throughout the day, though there may be a brief rain-free spell in the afternoon.

Australia were 113-4 in their second innings at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592.

Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

