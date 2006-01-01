Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  3. Denmark's Rune withdraws from Paris Olympics Games with wrist injury

Denmark's Rune withdraws from Paris Olympics Games with wrist injury

Holger Rune in Wimbledon action
Holger Rune (21) has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics due to a wrist injury, the Dane said on Wednesday.

Rune, who is 16th in the world rankings, was set to make his Olympics debut in Paris.

"I am really sorry that I will be unable to play the Olympics. It's something I've been looking forward to playing and being a part of," Rune wrote on X.

"I have played with pain in my wrist throughout both the clay and grass seasons, so I have to take the medical recommendations seriously."

Rune most recently competed last week in Hamburg, Germany where he retired from his quarter-final match against eventual champion Arthur Fils of France while trailing 6-4 4-1.

