Eriksen stars as Denmark overcome Sweden for morale-boosting victory

Demark continued their preparation for EURO 2024 with a pulsating 2-1 win against rivals Sweden marking a 14th win in 16 games at home for De Rød-Hvide.

With 13 wins from their previous 15 at home, the Danes were brimming with confidence and struck in the opening 90 seconds. Sweden had nobody at the near post to stop Christian Eriksen’s low corner and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s movement saw him break free to smash it home from close range.

The hosts continued to press after the opener but they were caught out when Alexander Isak had his first sight of goal. Initially, it was Jens Cajuste who threatened from distance and his shot was well blocked by Alexander Bah, but the loose ball fell to the Newcastle United striker to slam home.

The first half continued at a ferocious pace as Bah almost restored Denmark’s lead immediately when he beat Robin Olsen to a diagonal ball from Jannik Vestergaard, but his effort from the edge of the box dribbled wide of the post.

Eriksen also came close just before the break with a fiercely-struck free kick from the edge of the area, but it was well held by Olsen. Despite a quiet first half, Rasmus Hojlund burst into life after the break and came within inches of putting the hosts back in front as he curled a shot just past the far corner after some industrious work down the left.

Eriksen had a golden chance with 15 minutes to go as the ball was worked to him after a swift break, but he took too long to cut back inside onto his favoured right foot and the opening vanished.

The Danish onslaught continued as Joakim Mæhle rampaged forward and went down heavily in the box after contact from Jens Cajuste but a VAR review showed no foul. Just when it looked like a draw was inevitable, Eriksen stepped up to curl home a beauty from the edge of the area in the dying moments and win it.

Denmark will hope to add another morale-boosting victory before the Euros as they host Norway on Saturday, while Sweden’s summer ends after their game at home to Serbia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.