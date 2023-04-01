Double delight for China as Qin and Zhang strike gold at World Championships

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Double delight for China as Qin and Zhang strike gold at World Championships
Double delight for China as Qin and Zhang strike gold at World Championships
Qin Haiyang celebrates after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final
Qin Haiyang celebrates after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final
Reuters
China won back-to-back gold medals on the second day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships as Qin Haiyang (24) roared to victory in the men's 100m breaststroke while Zhang Yufei (25) took the women's 100m butterfly title on Monday.

Qin set the second-fastest time in history behind Britain's world record holder Adam Peaty, finishing in 57.69 seconds with a three-way tie for the silver as Nicolo Martinenghi, Arno Kamminga and Nic Fink were all locked on 58.72.

Zhang then came up with another dominating display to emerge triumphant in her event in a time of 56.12 seconds, finishing ahead of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Margaret Mac Neil of Canada and 2022 champion Torri Huske of the United States.

The absence of defending champion Caeleb Dressel from the men's 50m butterfly race could later open the door for Maxime Grousset of France, who clocked 22.72 seconds in Sunday's semi-finals to take 0.02 seconds off his own national record.

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Dressel, who also claimed gold in the 2019 Gwangju world championships, failed to qualify for the Fukuoka meet after disappointing displays at the U.S. national championships.

Grousset can join Leon Marchand, who opened France's account on the first day of swimming events by shattering American great Michael Phelps' 15-year 400 metres individual medley record en route to the gold.

Alex Walsh will look to defend her 200m individual medley title later in the evening and could face stiff competition from China's Yu Yiting, who was only 0.77 seconds off the American's leading time in the semi-finals.

Australia's triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was one of three competitors disqualified from the semi-finals after the 22-year-old was adjudged to have committed a violation as she switched from backstroke to breaststroke.

Britain's Katie Shanahan and Italy's Sara Franceschi also missed out on the final.

Mentions
SwimmingYufei Zhang
Related Articles
French torpedo Marchand smashes Phelps' 15-year record at World Aquatics Championships
Britain's Duncan Scott to drop 100m free at worlds due to schedule clash
Kyle Chalmers targets worlds gold after trial win
Show more
Swimming
World has yet to see the best of Kaylee McKeown, says world champion Matt Welsh
Adam Peaty looking forward to Paris 2024 after mental health break
Chalmers hopes speaking out about mental health helps younger athletes
Adam Peaty absent from Britain squad for world championships
Swim England updates transgender policy with 'open' category
Adam Peaty skips British championships to focus on his mental health
Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh sets new 400m freestyle world record
McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record
Titmus expecting fast times at Paris Olympics
Swimming Australia pushes for 'legacy' home from Brisbane Games
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal make world record Mbappe bid as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |