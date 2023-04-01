DP World Tour to include 44 tournaments in 2024, play-off double-header

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. DP World Tour to include 44 tournaments in 2024, play-off double-header
DP World Tour to include 44 tournaments in 2024, play-off double-header
The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain
The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain
Reuters
The DP World Tour announced its schedule for the 2024 season on Monday, with 44 tournaments set to take place in 24 countries and a combined record prize fund of nearly $150 million.

The schedule consists of five premium events in Dubai, Scotland, London, Abu Dhabi and back to Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

There will also be two playoffs - the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai - in November 2024. The total prize fund of $148.5 million excludes the majors.

"Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before," DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.

"The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season."

The Abu Dhabi Championship will feature the best 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings, while the top 50 qualify for the season-ending championship in Dubai from Nov. 14 to 17.

The top 10 also earn PGA Tour cards for 2025 and share a $6 million bonus pool.

Mentions
Golf
Related Articles
Lucas Glover beats Patrick Cantlay in play-off to win St Jude Championship
American Lilia Vu prevails over Charley Hull to win Women's British Open
Updated
Lucas Glover grabs one-stroke lead at St. Jude as Justin Rose ties record
Show more
Golf
Charley Hull and Lilia Vu share third round lead at Women's British Open
Lucas Glover seizes lead after shooting 64 at St. Jude Championship
Ally Ewing extends Women's British Open lead as holder Ashleigh Buhai misses cut
Jordan Spieth grabs first round lead at St. Jude Championship after storm delay
American Ally Ewing cards 68 to lead the Women's British Open by one shot
World number one Nelly Korda feeling confident ahead of Women's British Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal nearing Neymar signing, Chelsea closing Caicedo & Lavia deals
Football Tracker: Monday night football action as transfer madness rolls on
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |