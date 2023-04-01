Eddie Jones confident Wallabies can win World Cup despite winless start

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Eddie Jones confident Wallabies can win World Cup despite winless start
Eddie Jones confident Wallabies can win World Cup despite winless start
Jones (L) chats to player Carter Gordon
Jones (L) chats to player Carter Gordon
AFP
Eddie Jones remains "one hundred percent" confident the Wallabies can win the Rugby World Cup despite suffering a fourth straight defeat in his return to the head coaching role.

Australia produced comfortably their best performance of Jones' second stint in charge in Dunedin on Saturday, leading the All Blacks 17-3 at halftime before falling behind in the dying minutes of a 23-20 defeat.

Having kept faith with most of the young players who were swept aside 38-7 by New Zealand a week earlier in Melbourne, Jones was delighted to see a more "in their face" defensive display and more quality across all parts of their game.

Asked if he felt his eighth-ranked side could be champions for a third time at the World Cup starting in France in five weeks, a typically bullish Jones replied: "one hundred percent, in fact I think we will mate".

He was more pragmatic in his assessment of Australia's performance, which highlighted shortcomings.

"There's the good parts and there's the bad parts and there's the ugly parts. In the second half our scrum got ugly, didn't it?" he said.

"I couldn't say I'm happy. Four losses are four losses but ... sometimes the result sheet doesn't reflect what you're actually doing and that's hard for people to understand.

"I think we're definitely moving in the right direction but we've got to win games."

Jones heaped praise on the leadership of scrum-half Tate McDermott, who skippered the Wallabies for the first time.

Jones said McDermott would be considered to retain the captaincy at the World Cup, having originally named Michael Hooper and James Slipper as the squad's co-captains.

"Certainly he's one of the strong candidates," Jones said.

McDermott said his team are desperate for their endeavours to be rewarded with a win and he hoped that would come in a warmup Test against France in Paris on August 27.

"You look in that dressing room and the boys are gutted," he said.

"We're working bloody hard and we're not seeing much for it at the moment. But what we are seeing is small areas of our game growing and growing quickly too."

Mentions
Rugby UnionJones EddieAustraliaNew Zealand
Related Articles
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones apologises for 'terrible' All Blacks loss
Eddie Jones says struggling Australia can 'shock' New Zealand in Bledisloe clash
Boks go into the unknown against Eddie Jones’s Australia in Rugby Championship opener
Show more
Rugby Union
Fiji batter 14-man Japan in Tokyo to sweep Pacific Nations Cup
Last-gasp Mo'unga penalty gives New Zealand a 23-20 win over Australia
Tom Curry suffers ankle injury but should be fit enough to make World Cup squad
New-look New Zealand take on winless Australia in World Cup warm up
Argentina's Mallia gets two-week ban for challenge on South Africa's Williams
Three new caps for French team in warm-up test against Scotland at Murrayfield
Warren Gatland keeping all options open for Rugby World Cup squad
Ireland mix and match for Italy World Cup warm-up encounter
Emiliano Boffelli back for Argentina to face Springboks
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |