Eddie Jones looking on the bright side despite fifth straight loss for Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Eddie Jones looking on the bright side despite fifth straight loss for Australia
Eddie Jones looking on the bright side despite fifth straight loss for Australia
Jones' team have lost five in the bounce
Jones' team have lost five in the bounce
Reuters
Eddie Jones looked for the positives despite Australia losing for a fifth straight game under his new reign on Sunday, beaten 41-17 by France in their World Cup warm-up to leave the Wallabies with their backs to the wall ahead of next month’s tournament.

Jones took over as coach in January, not long after being fired by England, but since his arrival they have lost to South Africa, Argentina, New Zealand twice and now the World Cup hosts in the last of their preparatory tests before the tournament kicks off on September 8.

“The final score is important, don't get me wrong, but we are aiming higher than this game,” Jones told reporters after the match at the Stade de France, where they will return on Sept. 9 for their first Pool C clash against Georgia.

“It was a pleasure to be there, but we still have work to do before the World Cup, especially the first match. We did some good things, we have to continue to progress.

We are not a bad team. We are not a good team yet but we are improving. We tried to play differently but I appreciated the way the guys never gave up."

Jones made radical changes to the squad ahead of the tournament and, never short of self-confidence, said he believed his approach was on the right track.

“Obviously we’d like to have a better win/loss record but we’ve re-established the team. We’ve taken away all the leadership that was there previously. We’ve got a new leadership team in place. We’re trying to play a different way,” he added.

“The results haven’t been good. It hasn’t been good enough. I’m not hiding away from that but we do have a longer-term plan in terms of the World Cup and that’s what we’re here for.”

Jones insisted many players had shown improvements and singled out the performance of the front five.

“Our scrum probably finished on top and the lineout was good. I thought the way we were able to negate France’s defence was pretty good. We just didn’t execute it well enough,” he added.

Australia, who were World Cup winners in 1991 and 1999, also share their opening round pool with Fiji, Portugal and Wales and will be expected to advance to the knockout stages.

Mentions
Rugby UnionAustraliaFrance
Related Articles
France win final World Cup warm-up over beleaguered Wallabies
Australia get 'perfect' dress rehearsal against France ahead of World Cup
Will Skelton leads inexperienced Australia against World Cup hosts France
Show more
Rugby Union
England name World Cup squad as May and Mitchell make cut
Prop Cian Healy ruled out of otherwise full strength Irish squad
Welsh flyhalf Biggar set to retire from international duty after World Cup
Tyrel Lomax 'unlikely' to face France in All Blacks' World Cup opener
England hit rock bottom with first-ever defeat by Fiji
England's coaches struggling for answers after Fiji loss as World Cup looms
Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in final warm-up
Ioane hat-trick leads Italy to 42-21 victory over Japan
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in action tonight
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham as United interested in Cucurella
Super sub Nunez hits double as 10-man Liverpool shock Newcastle
Manchester City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |