Emma Finucane ends Britain's wait for women's sprint gold at World Championships

Emma Finucane (20) became the first British track rider to win the women's sprint gold at the World Championships for 10 years as she beat Germany's Lea Friedrich (23) in the final on Wednesday.

Finucane beat two-time world champion Emma Hinze in the semi-final round and then proved too strong for Friedrich in the gold-medal ride, winning 2-0.

Australia's Ellesse Andrew beat Hinze to the bronze medal.

Britain's women's track cyclists have dominated in the endurance events in the past decade but they have been in the doldrums in the sprints with the Becky James the last to win the individual title in 2013.

Britain's Emma Finucane celebrates winning the gold medal after the women's elite sprint final Reuters

But in Welsh rider Finucane they have unearthed a new force in women's sprinting just a year out from the Paris Olympics.

"I get the feeling we're going to be talking about Emma Finucane for a very long time," Britain's former world champion Chris Boardman, commentating for the BBC, said.

Finucane was beaten to gold by Hinze's Germany in the team sprint alongside Sophie Capewell and Lauren Bell but dominated a high-class field in the individual event.

"I like to focus on me and what I am doing because you can get carried away. I was in the zone and quite aggressive. It is a mental game which I quite enjoy," Finucane, who out-foxed riders with far greater experience, said.

"It is super exciting for next year. I feel we have the momentum now. We are coming for sure."

The final night of competition provided a big upset as Colombia's Kevin Quintero left the big favourites in his wake to win the men's keirin gold.

New Zealand's Aaron Gate won the men's points race from Spain's Albert Torres and Belgium's Fabio Van den Bossche.

The 24-year-old Quintero served notice of his speed when he won bronze in keirin at last year's worlds.

The focus on Wednesday was very much on Dutch duo Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland, both of whom were seeking to win a third gold medal of the championships.

Scottish rider Jack Carlin was also tipped for a medal but all three were caught up in their own personal tussle and Quintero lit the fuse halfway around the final lap to storm to victory with Australian Matthew Richardson second and Japan's Shinji Nakano taking the bronze.