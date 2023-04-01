Ending trophy drought won't solve all of Tottenham's problems, says Postecoglou

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ending trophy drought won't solve all of Tottenham's problems, says Postecoglou
Ending trophy drought won't solve all of Tottenham's problems, says Postecoglou
Postecoglou has his sights set on more than just a trophy
Postecoglou has his sights set on more than just a trophy
Reuters
Tottenham must build a team capable of winning competitions on a consistent basis rather than just focusing on ending their 16-year wait for a trophy, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

The last time Spurs fans were able to celebrate silverware was the 2008 League Cup, though the club have came close on several occasions in recent years, making it to the Champions League final in 2019 and the League Cup final in 2015 and 2021.

They also finished runners-up in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season.

"At a club like this, I don't think winning one trophy should be the holy grail," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of their FA Cup game against Burnley later on Friday. "It should be creating a team and a club that is competing for trophies every year.

"There can't be a desperation to win a trophy because it cures all ills - it doesn't. As soon as you win one, what do you think the fans are going to say? 'It's OK... you don't have to win one for another 15 or 16 years?' No. They'll want more.

"I am determined to bring success to the club but it is not a desperation for something that will give us some respite for what is ahead. When you're a big club there should be a constant demand for success."

Asked if he pictured himself lifting trophies at Spurs, Postecoglou, who has won titles in Japan, Scotland and Australia, quipped: "I've got real pictures. Quite a few. I just look at the ones I have got.

"Winning is what drives me. I start every year hoping there is a picture by the end of it of me with a team lifting a trophy."

Mentions
FootballTottenham
Related Articles
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
Veliz joins Tottenham's growing injury list ahead of Burnley FA Cup tie
Burnley boss Kompany 'was studying Postecogolou before Yokohama'
Show more
Football
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Transfer News LIVE: Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs, Mbappe pushing to leave PSG
Updated
Sunderland apologise after the stadium bar is redecorated with Newcastle slogans
USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen leaves Man City for MLS's Colorado Rapids
Late Gundogan penalty snatches win for Barcelona against stubborn Las Palmas
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
Athletic Bilbao keep up fantastic form with battling win over struggling Sevilla
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Reguilon and Spence return to Spurs, Mbappe pushing to leave PSG
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings