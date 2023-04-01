England cruise to friendly victory over old rivals Scotland

The 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England went the way of the Three Lions, as they laboured to a 3-1 victory in Glasgow to extend their winning run in international friendly matches to 11.

On what was a landmark night at Hampden Park, the opening stages of the repeat of the first-ever men’s international fixture were rather anticlimactic.

Cagey would perhaps be the best way to describe it, with both sides somewhat feeling eachother out, but when England finally found some momentum, they looked menacing.

With the superior players on show, the onus was on the Three Lions somewhat, but despite the wealth of talent sporting the England jersey, Phil Foden’s horrible miscue from Marcus Rashford’s cutback was somewhat symptomatic of the situation Gareth Southgate’s side find themselves in at the moment.

Scotland certainly didn’t learn their lesson in leaving Foden unmarked in the box and on the second time, they were made to pay.

It was a goal made in Manchester too, as United’s Rashford teed up City’s Kyle Walker, whose miscued shot was steered home by his teammate Foden to hand England the lead.

No sooner was it 1-0, Southgate’s side had doubled the lead, and they didn’t have to work particularly hard for it either as an absolute gift from Andy Robertson was pounced upon by Jude Bellingham, who swept home his second England goal.

Key stats from the match Flashscore

Steve Clarke’s side did at least manage to quell England’s threat a little after the break, but that was perhaps in part due to the Three Lions’ lethargy as they opted for a more possession-based approach to see the game out.

That perhaps wasn’t a wise approach though, as they were left sitting rather uncomfortably 25 minutes from time.

Harry Maguire just can’t catch a break at the moment, and he was again involved for all the wrong reasons as he turned Robertson’s cross into his own goal.

That goal breathed new life into Scotland, but while John McGinn should’ve levelled shortly after halving the deficit, they were reminded of the harsh realities when Harry Kane restored England’s two-goal cushion to secure the bragging rights.

Defeat was certainly a kick in the teeth for Scotland as it ended their six-match winning home run, whilst, for England, their unbeaten run at Hampden now stands at an impressive five matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (England)

