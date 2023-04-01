England manager Gareth Southgate 'not a fan' of 2030 World Cup format

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England manager Gareth Southgate 'not a fan' of 2030 World Cup format
England manager Gareth Southgate 'not a fan' of 2030 World Cup format
Southgate questioned the integrity of the competition
Southgate questioned the integrity of the competition
Reuters
FIFA's decision to host the 2030 World Cup across six countries on three continents could lead to issues in sporting integrity, England manager Gareth Southgate said.

In a surprise announcement a year earlier than planned, world football's governing body allocated the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain and Portugal but also said Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay would host three opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

On Thursday, Argentine government officials and the local football federation said the country would "go for more" games, which could further increase travel for teams and fans.

"My big thing is I don't quite get the integrity of the competition," Southgate told reporters on Thursday.

"I'd need to see it all laid out but my understanding is three matches played in South America, then those teams have to travel across the globe, change time zone again, and pick up the competition with home advantage in one part of the group and not another part."

The previous edition of the European Championships was also hosted across a number of different countries in Europe, but Southgate said the 2030 World Cup plans seemed "quite disjointed" in comparison to that tournament.

"From what I've seen, I'm not a fan," Southgate said.

"Argentina in Buenos Aires would not be great. Logically, you could play Argentina in Buenos Aires and have to travel back.

"There is a big difference between playing Argentina in Buenos Aires and playing them in Casablanca. That is a significant change to the competition."

Mentions
FootballEngland
Related Articles
England recall in-form Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins for upcoming internationals
UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy
'I was a mess' - David Beckham reveals pain of 1998 World Cup red card
Show more
Football
Anger in Poland after Legia Warsaw players arrested in Netherlands
Borussia Dortmund's Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann's first Germany squad
Fantasy Premier League: Change captains and trade Estupinan before the eighth round
David Moyes delighted with West Ham's unbeaten run in Europe
Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille, says manager De Zerbi
Liverpool's Gravenberch heading in the right direction, says Klopp
Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants directed at Marseille
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Conference League Roundup: PAOK snatch late winner to stun Eintracht Frankfurt
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings