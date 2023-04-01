England won't play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. England won't play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
England won't play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
England's youth teams will not play against Russia
England's youth teams will not play against Russia
Reuters
England's youth teams will not play against Russia, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday, after UEFA announced plans to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competition for the first time since the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", European football's governing body decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions.

UEFA also cancelled its partnership with Russian energy company Gazprom.

In a statement on Tuesday following its Executive Committee's meeting in Limassol, Cyprus, UEFA said it was "aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults...

"For these reasons, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that Russian teams of minor players will be readmitted to its competitions in the course of this season.

"The Executive Committee has asked the UEFA administration to propose a technical solution that would enable the reinstatement of the Russian U17 teams (both girls and boys) even when draws have already been held."

UEFA added that Russian teams' matches would be played outside Russia and would not feature the country's flag, anthem or national kit.

"... by banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognise and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

The FA said it disagreed with UEFA's decision.

"We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA Age Grade Competitions, and our position remains that England teams won't play against Russia," an FA spokesperson told Reuters.

The U-17 men's European Championship finals will be held in Cyprus next year, while the women's tournament will take place in Sweden.

Reuters has contacted the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) for comment.

On Tuesday, UEFA also announced Armand Duka as successor to former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales stepped down as a vice president of the soccer body after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup victory last month, which caused an uproar among players and fans.

Duka is head of Albania's soccer federation and has been a member of UEFA's Executive Committee since 2019.

Mentions
Football
Related Articles
Inter Miami to wait until 'last moment' to decide on Lionel Messi fitness for Cup final
Simone Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter's line-up due to hectic schedule
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow
Show more
Football
Aitana Bonmati scores twice as Spain outclass Switzerland with 5-0 win
Barcelona held to draw by plucky Mallorca despite late Fermin Lopez goal
Manchester United dismiss Crystal Palace in EFL Cup to ease pressure of criticism
Bayern ease into German Cup second round with 4-0 win at Preussen Muenster
Juventus battle to narrow victory over Lecce to close gap on table-toppers Inter
Algeria withdraw bid to host Africa Cup of Nations finals on eve of vote
Most Read
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray
Austria Salzburg v Red Bull Salzburg: A derby quite like no other
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings