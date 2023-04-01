FA study reveals repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA study reveals repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life
FA study reveals repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life
The FA conducted a study looking into the impact of heading
The FA conducted a study looking into the impact of heading
Reuters
Researchers have found evidence suggesting that repetitive heading of balls during a professional football career is associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment in later life, according to a study commissioned by England's Football Association (FA).

The independent research study, jointly commissioned by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), was conducted by the University of Nottingham and spoke to over 450 retired professional footballers over the age of 45.

"The former professional footballers who took part in the study were asked to recall how many times they headed the ball per typical match and per typical training session; 0-5, 6-15 and over 15 times," it said.

"... those who recalled that they typically headed the ball 6-15 times in a match were found to be 2.71 times more likely to score below the test threshold in the cognitive status assessment than ... (footballers) who typically headed the ball 0-5 times."

According to the study, former players who headed the ball in a match more than 15 times were even more likely to score below the test threshold.

However, researchers conceded that there were several limitations to the methodology and that further study was required.

The first findings of the study, released in June, established that former footballers were 3.46 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases.

In April, the total number of claimants from a group of former football and rugby players suffering from neurological impairments rose to 380 as they joined a class-action lawsuit against their respective governing bodies.

The players allege that the sports' governing bodies failed to protect them from concussion and non-concussion injuries that caused various disorders including early onset dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and motor neurone disease.

The FA has been looking to mitigate against potential health risks and dementia, and last year granted approval to run a trial to remove deliberate heading in matches across the Under-12 level.

"This study is another step in understanding any potential link between neurodegenerative disorders and former professional footballers," FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said.

"... As we work to gain a greater understanding of the medical research, we will continue to take a leading role as the governing body in reviewing the safety of our game and addressing potential risk factors which may be associated with football."

Mentions
Football
Related Articles
Heading to the World Cup without their star, the Netherlands look to Lineth Beerensteyn
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Women's World Cup Group A preview: Co-hosts looking for first win at tournament
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup Group B preview: Two powerhouse nations meet early on
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Updated
World Cup set for lift-off with women's football at an all-time high
MLS chief: Saudi spending spree won't harm Lionel Messi-led global push
Lionel Messi expects 'great things' at Inter Miami after glitzy unveiling
Updated
They're low in numbers, but female managers thrive at major tournaments
World Cup hosts Australia sympathise with Ireland after Denise O'Sullivan injury
All roads lead to a home World Cup for New Zealand's Olivia Chance
US squad taking 'favourite' tag in stride, says midfielder Kristie Mewis
Son Heung-min says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon in five-set thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Al-Ahli closing in on Mahrez
Djokovic likens 'Spanish bull' Alcaraz to Federer, Nadal and himself
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins his first Wimbledon title after edging Djokovic in epic final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |